Global Endowment Management LP Has $11.70 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 206,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,980. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

