Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 20,613 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.15.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

