Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 560 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 575 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.92) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLNCY. AlphaValue lowered Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.34) to GBX 625 ($7.72) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.66) to GBX 610 ($7.54) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.41) to GBX 590 ($7.29) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 455,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

