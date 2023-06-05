Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 575 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.92) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.66) to GBX 610 ($7.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.72) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.08 ($7.56).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 13.25 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 430.15 ($5.32). 18,706,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,941,250. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.38.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.