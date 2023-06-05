GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $541-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.79 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.40. 6,076,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

