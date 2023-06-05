GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 2.8 %

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

