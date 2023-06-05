GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stake Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,985 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $66,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GFL. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.0 %

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 418,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

