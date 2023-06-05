Geoffrey Hill Acquires 400,000 Shares of American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Hill acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($39,215.69).

American Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Get American Rare Earths alerts:

About American Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship properties include the La Paz project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; and Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.