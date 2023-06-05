Geoffrey Hill Acquires 400,000 Shares of American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Hill acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($39,215.69).
American Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 11.75.
About American Rare Earths
Featured Stories
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
Receive News & Ratings for American Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.