Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $189.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $153.35 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,680,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

