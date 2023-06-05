General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,983. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.