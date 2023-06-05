General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $41,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

