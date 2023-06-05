General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $50,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.66. 1,133,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

