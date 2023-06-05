General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.31

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 3140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

General American Investors Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.