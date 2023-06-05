Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Position Trimmed by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Gencor Industries makes up 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 3.24% of Gencor Industries worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 223,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GENC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 12,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,749. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

