Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 23,689 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,689 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.16% of Flowserve worth $46,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. 535,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,648. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

