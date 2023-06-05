Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of State Street worth $64,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Stock Performance

STT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

