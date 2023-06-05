Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $163.25 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,678 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for 1.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.36% of GATX worth $163,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,430,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX Stock Performance

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

GATX stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.71. 80,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,069. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also

