Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,453 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $36,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

