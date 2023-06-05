Gala (GALA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.95 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Gala has a market capitalization of $695.49 million and $73.95 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,011,895,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,039,327,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

