G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,437.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

