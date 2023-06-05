FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $23,556.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Rating) Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,639.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 9th, Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.