FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $23,556.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,639.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

