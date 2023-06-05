Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 85,784 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,784 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $120.63. 356,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,640. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.19.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.