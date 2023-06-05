Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. 24,701,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,878,195. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.