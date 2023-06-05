Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,894 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,434,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

