Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.45. 945,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

