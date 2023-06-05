Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $25.71 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

