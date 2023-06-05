Frank J. Williams Sells 110,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,200,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $31.42. 541,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,007. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 84.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 304,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

