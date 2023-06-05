Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.57

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.57 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 4586748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

