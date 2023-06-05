Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.57

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.57 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 4586748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.
Fortinet Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.