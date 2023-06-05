Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $70.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.8 %

FWONA opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $2,711,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.