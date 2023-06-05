Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0216 on Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $357.21 million and $5.84 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,572,796,893 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,572,802,871.791422 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02284026 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,546,859.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.