First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,401,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,390 shares.The stock last traded at $39.48 and had previously closed at $39.63.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.