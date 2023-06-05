Financial Review: BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Rivals

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.70% 17.40% 8.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 610 3030 3509 119 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings for BKF Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 14.04%. Given BKF Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.46 billion $239.34 million 31.08

BKF Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BKF Capital Group rivals beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

