Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FSZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FSZ traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.72. 317,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,035. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Read More
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.