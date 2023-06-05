Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FSZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.72. 317,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,035. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

About Fiera Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fiera Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fiera Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.