Fetch.ai Price Down 7.2% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $195.76 million and approximately $44.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,741,199 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

