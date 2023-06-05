Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Federal Signal comprises about 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,252,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.98. 360,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.