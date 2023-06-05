FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell Acquires 6,684 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 6,684 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of £45,852.24 ($56,663.67).

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDM traded up GBX 31.61 ($0.39) on Monday, hitting GBX 717.61 ($8.87). 231,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,705. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 573 ($7.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 990 ($12.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £783.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,178.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 684.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 747.54.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.45) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.36) to GBX 840 ($10.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities cut FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.36) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

