FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,175.85

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,175.85 ($14.53) and last traded at GBX 1,786 ($22.07), with a volume of 44798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,766 ($21.82).

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,331 ($28.81) price objective on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FD Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £505.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12,002.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,789.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

