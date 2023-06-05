FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.43. 13,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 154,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,308 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

