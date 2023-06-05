FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires $276,300.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

