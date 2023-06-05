FantasyGold Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00005347 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $191.27 million and approximately $1,171.75 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 83.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

