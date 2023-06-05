Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $740.00

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $740.00 and last traded at $733.80, with a volume of 4149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $733.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRFHF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $686.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

