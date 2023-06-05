Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,514,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,576 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.04. 4,065,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

