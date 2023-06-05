Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.53. 61,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 332,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Exscientia Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $30,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exscientia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exscientia by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
