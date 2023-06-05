Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Lifted by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,651,000 after acquiring an additional 390,559 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 868,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 385,330 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.26. 1,670,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,704. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.