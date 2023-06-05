Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 9500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Excellon Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.48 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.80%. On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

