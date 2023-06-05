EVR Research LP Takes $2.87 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Hasbro makes up 0.9% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.89. 1,326,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,246. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.