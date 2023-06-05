EVR Research LP Sells 637,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

EVR Research LP decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,000 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises approximately 3.0% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.25% of Under Armour worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.9 %

UA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. 2,504,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.41.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

