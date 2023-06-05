EVR Research LP Invests $6.03 Million in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 652,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Select Water Solutions makes up 1.8% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.89 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

