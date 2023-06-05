EVR Research LP Has $13.07 Million Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

EVR Research LP lowered its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743,000 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International comprises approximately 3.9% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MoneyGram International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MGI remained flat at $10.99 during trading hours on Monday. 4,583,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,795. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

