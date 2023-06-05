EVR Research LP Acquires Shares of 570,000 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

EVR Research LP bought a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. Sprinklr comprises 1.4% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.22% of Sprinklr as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,314 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 1,929,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,745. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

